Flash flood hits JB

JOHOR BAHRU: A relief centre (PPS) has been opened here to accommodate victims hit by flash floods following more than two hours of heavy rain since 7pm yesterday.

A District Disaster Management Committee (JPBD), in a statement issued today, said as of 8am today, a total of 17 victims from three families have been evacuated to the PPS which was opened at 10.30pm yesterday.

All the victims are from Kampung Paya Kenangan and they were evacuated to Sekolah Kebangsaan Bukit Mutiara, it said. - Bernama