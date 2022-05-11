Flash flood hits Taiping, 274 victims evacuated

IPOH: Five relief centres (PPS) have been opened to accommodate 274 victims of flash floods in Taiping since yesterday.

A spokesman for the State Fire and Rescue Department said the PPS were opened at Surau Kampung Tengah, SK Sultan Abdullah, Masjid Changkat Ibol, Masjid Batu 8 Bendang Siam and Surau Kampung Perak.

“The flood victims are from Kampung Cheh, Kampung Senduk Hulu, Kampung Bukit Cempedak Kampung Changkat Ibol, Kampung Serapoh, Parit, Batu 8, Bendang Siam, Taiping, Changkat Ning, Taiping , Kampung Ulu Sepetang, Batu Kurau and Kampung Jahang, he said in a statement.

Yesterday, it was reported that several villages in Bukit Gantang, Taiping near here, were hit by flash floods following heavy rain. - Bernama