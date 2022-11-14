Flash flood hits Teluk Intan, 2 PPS opened

IPOH: Two temporary evacuation centres (PPS) were opened in Teluk Intan to house 160 people following floods today.

A Civil Defence Force spokesman said the two PPS - at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Abd Rahman Talib (SMART) Batu 4 Hall and Kampung Padang Tembak Multipurpose Hall - each housed 114 and 46 victims respectively.

“Among the affected areas are Kampung Batu 7, Batu 8 and Batu 9 in Changkat Jong,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Meanwhile, a state Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said that flash floods hit Kampung Pinang Seberang and Taman Kamunting Permai, both of which are in the Kamunting district, yesterday.

“We found that the water level had risen to one foot (0.3048-metre) as a result of heavy rain since the evening. However, no victims were moved to the PPS. We are continuing to monitor the situation,” he said. - Bernama