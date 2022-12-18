Flash flood on LPT 2 due to water overflow from slope

KUALA BERANG: The flash flood that occurred at Kilometre (KM) 393, from the direction of Ajil to Kuantan, on the East Coast Highway 2 (LPT 2) that went viral on social media this morning has completely receded

Hulu Terengganu District Police Chief, DSP Hasmeera Hassan said the incident that happened at about 11 am today was believed to be caused by the overflow of water from the slope near the location.

He said, however, no accidents or unwanted incidents occurred due to the incident and that the road in both directions can still be used by vehicles as usual.

“The overflow water receded around 12.30 pm. There is no road closure and all types of vehicles can still pass in both directions,“ he said in a statement today.

According to Hasmeera, the management of LPT 2 is currently conducting assessment and monitoring work at the scene.

A 16-second video that went viral on the social media showed overflowing water coming down from the slope near the location, filling the highway, but vehicles could still pass through.

Yesterday, the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (JPS) in a statement had warned that several areas in the districts of Kuala Terengganu, Besut, Setiu, Hulu Terengganu, Dungun and Kemaman were expected to be hit by floods starting today based on the simulation of the JPS flood forecast model. - Bernama