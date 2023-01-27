Flash flood warning issued for six states

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (PRABN) under the Irrigation and Drainage Department (JPS) has issued a flash flood warning for six states from tonight.

In Perak, the areas at risk of being affected are the Kerian district (subdistricts of Gunong Semanggol, Beriah and the surrounding areas) while in Pahang, it involves the district of Kuantan (Sungai Karang and the surrounding areas).

In Terengganu, the districts at risk of flash floods are Kuala Terengganu (Cenering, Batu Buruk, Kuala Terengganu and surrounding areas) and Marang (Bukit Payung and surrounding areas) while in Kelantan it involves the district of Kota Bharu (Padang Raja, Tiong, Tok Ku and surrounding areas).

In Sarawak, it involves three districts, namely Kuching, Samarahan and Miri while in Sabah, it involves the Tuaran district in Pekan Tenghilan, Kampung Berungis and the surrounding areas.

The notice, issued at 5 pm, based on the Malaysian Meteorological Department’s (MetMalaysia) rain forecast, the Southeastern Asia-Oceania Flash Flood Guidance System (SAOFFGS) and the JPS flood forecast model states that there is a risk of flash floods in several locations in the states involved in the event of heavy rain or a significant thunderstorm. - Bernama