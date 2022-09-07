Flash floods: 130 evacuated to two PPS in Baling

BALING: A total of 130 people from 37 families were housed in two temporary evacuation centres (PPS) after two mukim in the district were hit by flash floods yesterday afternoon.

Baling district Civil Defence Force (APM) officer Lt (PA) Mohd Faizol Ab Aziz said 96 victims from 31 families were accommodated at PPS Dewan Terbuka Kampung Padang Empang, while 34 victims from six families were housed at PPS Dewan Masjid Al Huda, Kampung Hangus.

“As of 8 am today, the flood victims who were evacuated to PPS Dewan Terbuka Kampung Padang Empang consisted of four babies, 22 senior citizens, 31 children, and 39 adults.

“While the PPS Dewan Masjid Al Huda in Kampung Hangus housed four elderly individuals, 20 children and 10 adults,” he said when contacted by Bernama, here today.

According to him, in Mukim Baling, a total of 16 houses were affected - five in Taman Bayu Sejahtera and another 11 in Kampung Sungai Batu.

“In Mukim Kupang, the affected houses include 17 in Kampung Iboi, five in Kampung Bendang Padang and eight in Kampung Hangus,” he said.

He said that the flash floods occurred following heavy rain for about three hours starting at 2 pm yesterday which caused the water of Sungai Kupang to overflow into the settlements located near the river banks. - Bernama