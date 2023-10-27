Flash floods: 166 evacuated in Kedah

BALING: A total of 166 people from 134 families have been evacuated to four relief centres in two districts after their houses were hit by flash floods following several hours of heavy downpour yesterday evening.

The districts affected are Baling, with 159 people from 131 families, and Bandar Baharu, with seven evacuees from three families.

Baling Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) officer Lt (PA) Mohd Faizol Ab Aziz said three relief centres were opened in the district, namely at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Seri Bayu, SK Siong and SK Parit Panjang.

“The affected areas include Kampung Siput, Batu 8, Kampung Batu 60, Kampung Kuala Kedua and Kampung Memali in Mukim Siong.

“Kampung Rambung Pulau, Kampung Charuk Gorok, Kampung Charuk Salang, and a house in Kampung Haji Abas are also affected,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Faizol said heavy rainfall also caused the nearby river to overflow, causing several homes to be inundated.

He said 123 students, 49 teachers, and seven facilitators from SMK Bonggor and SK Seri Perdana who were participating in a camping activity at a campsite here yesterday had also been relocated to a safer location to prevent any untoward incidents.

Meanwhile, Bandar Baharu Disaster Management Committee Secretariat Lt (PA) Abdul Rahim Khairuddin said seven people from three families in Kampung Cherok Meranti had been moved to a centre at the Sungai Batu Mosque after their houses were inundated by flash floods yesterday.

“However, the water has receded completely and the relief centre is expected to close at 10 am today after all the victims are allowed to return to their homes,” he said. - Bernama