Flash floods: 57 victims housed in relief centre in Taiping

IPOH: A temporary relief centre has been opened at the Kampung Simpang Halt Community Hall near Taiping to house victims of a flash flood that occurred in the area following two hours of continuous downpour.

According to the Perak State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat, the centre was opened at 2.25 pm to house 57 people from 18 families from Kampung Simpang Halt, comprising eight boys, six girls, 20 men and 23 women.

The secretariat said in a statement that the waters have begun to subside.

Meanwhile, the Public Works Department (JKR) also announced the closure of FT077 Pengkalan Hulu-Thailand Border Section 5 road in Hulu Perak due to a landslide and a Traffic Management Plan (TMP) has been implemented in the area involved.

The JKR also closed the A156 Jalan Karai-Jawang Trosor road in Kuala Kangsar to all vehicles. -Bernama