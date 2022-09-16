Flash floods: Batu Pahat sees rise in number of evacuees

BATU PAHAT: The number of flash flood victims in this district has risen slightly to 263 people as of 12 noon today compared with 255 people recorded last night.

The district disaster management committee said that a total of 74 families were housed in a temporary evacuation centre at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Sri Gading here.

“All evacuees are residents of Taman Sri Panchor, Kampung Sengkuang, Kampung Baru Sri Gading, Pekan Sri Gading and Kampung Seri Tanjung,” according to the statement.

The flash floods in five locations occurred following continuous heavy rain from 1.30 am to 5.30 am, on Wednesday, coupled with the high tide phenomenon.

Meanwhile, a Bernama check found that waters in some of the affected areas have begun to recede except for Kampung Baru Sri Gading which is experiencing stagnant waters. However, the weather conditions are improving. - Bernama