Flash floods caught Kulai residents unprepared

KULAI: Residents of Kampung Baru Sengkang here did not expect that they would once again experience a flooding emergency.

Razali Atan, 61, said he and his family panicked when floodwaters rose so suddenly, damaging almost all of their belongings with losses reaching thousands of ringgit.

“It happened very quickly. Heavy rain started at 3 pm and lasted for an hour. By then, water had already risen to the knee level. At 6.30 pm, floodwaters were waist-high and continued to increase up to the chest level.

“It has been five years since our village was hit by floods. Therefore, this incident caught us unprepared,” he told reporters when met at his house here today.

A trader, Nurul Arifin Razali, 32, said she could only watch as her car submerged in floodwaters and her sales items washed away while she was doing her best to save her possessions inside the house.

A factory worker, Muhammad Hasbullah Muhammad Subri, 22, said he only managed to save important documents and bring his 85-year-old grandfather and family members to a safer place when the flood occurred.

Barisan Nasional candidate for the Kulai parliamentary seat, Chua Jian Boon, told reporters that the residents were badly affected by the floods as almost all of their properties were damaged in the incident.

“For now, I need to prioritise their needs compared to running my campaign,” he said.

Meanwhile, in Kota Tinggi, a landslide was reported along the bank of a house in Felda Air Tawar 3, following continuous heavy rain in the area yesterday.

However, Kota Tinggi district police chief Supt Hussin Zamora said the house owner and his family members escaped with no injuries when the incident occurred at 7.30 pm.

He added that the relevant agency has already cleaned up the landslide area to repair the water pipeline. - Bernama