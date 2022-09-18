Flash floods hit 22 areas in Melaka, two relief centres opened

MELAKA: A total of 29 people from nine families affected by flash floods in Alor Gajah has been placed at two flood relief shelters after heavy downpours hit the state.

The Melaka Civil Defence Force (CDF) said in a statement that those affected were from Kampung Bukit Tambun and Kampung Bukit Balai in the Alor Gajah district.

“Both centres, Balai Raya Bukit Balai and Balai Raya Bukit Tambun, have been opened since 1 pm, As of 4 pm, 22 areas in three districts are still affected by flooding,” a CDF spokesman said.

The affected areas in Melaka Tengah district are Pengkalan Rama Pantai, Bukit Bayan, Bukit Beruang Utama, Taman Desa Duyong, Semabok Dalam, Kampung Solok Bukit Baru Duyong, Jambatan Duyong, Permatang Duyong, Duyong Tengah, Bukit Duyong, Tampoi, Kampung Ayer Molek and Kampung Kandang.

In Jasin, the affected areas are Kampung Kilang Berapi, Kampung Merlimau Pasir, Pesisir Sungai Merlimau, Taman Merlimau Megah, Taman Seri Merlimau, Kampung Paya Lengkong and Kampung Sri Tanjung.

No centres have been opened in both districts as yet, he added. -Bernama