Flash floods hit areas in Seremban

SEREMBAN: Several areas in Seremban district were hit hit by flash floods following heavy rain this evening that also caused several trees to fall, cutting off several main roads.

State operations assistant director Sr Fire Supt II Zamhuri Zainnordin said Taman England, Sikamat; Taman Nyior, Garden Lake and Kampung Semarak were among the affected areas.

“Our operations centre received calls about fallen trees, storms and flash floods since this evening and we are still conducting search and rescue missions as well as tree clearing efforts.

“No loss of life was reported so far and waters are beginning to recede. As of 10.30 pm, we have been unable to ascertain the number of victims affected,” he told Bernama here tonight.

Meanwhile, state Civil Defence Force director Lt Col (PA) Mohd Syukri Md Nor said around 70 houses were affected by floods in Kampung Ismail, Ampangan near here.

He added that several other areas in the district were also hit and they were busy conducting rescue operations. - Bernama