Flash floods hit five villages in Negri Sembilan, 308 affected

SEREMBAN: A total of 308 people from 72 families were affected after their villages were hit by flash floods today.

Negri Sembilan District Disaster Management Committee in a statement said they are from Kampung Jimah Lama (199 people from 44 families) in Port Dickson; Kampung Bemban (75 people from 20 families) in Seremban; Kampung Sega Hilir (20 people from four families) and Kampung Sega Hulu (13 people from three families) in Rembau; and Kampung Janging (one person) in Chuah, Port Dickson.

“For victims in Kampung Jimah Lama, only seven families of 48 people were evacuated to the temporary relief centre in Sekolah Kebangsaan Jimah while other families are staying with their relatives.

“Twenty people from Kampung Sega Hilir had been relocated to Sekolah Kebangsaan Sega Hilir,” it said.

The statement added that the flash floods in the villages were due to the overflowing of river waters in four of the villages while the floods in Kampung Janging was caused by the drainage system.

Meanwhile, Negri Sembilan Fire and Rescue Department director Hamdan Ali, when met in Kampung Bemban, said the department had always been prepared for floods that were expected to occur due to the rainy season.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and if there is a need to evacuate, we will evacuate and deploy our personnel and equipment,” he said. — Bernama