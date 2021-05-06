Flash floods hit Machang Bubok, residents forced to break fast in floodwaters

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Dozens of houses in Machang Bubok, here, experienced flash floods after more than two hours of heavy rain since 5 pm today.

The flash floods also caused residents in Kampung Tok Musa, Taman Seri Janggus, Taman Impian, Bukit Teh, and Taman Sejahtera in Machang Bubok to break fast amid 0.2 metre (m) to 1m of the floodwaters that entered their houses.

One of the residents, Surihani Abdul Ghani, 32, said her mother told her that their house was flooded while she was on her way home from work.

“I had just finished work and my mother told me that the heavy rain and water had started to enter the house quickly...so I told my mother to save herself first.

“Fortunately, my brother’s quick action helped to save some electrical equipment and items for the Aidilfitri celebration, including new clothes. Most importantly, my mother and two daughters, aged two and four, are safe,“ she said when contacted tonight.

Surihani said they had to break their fast in the floodwaters.

Another flood victim, Syukran Hashim, 52, said about an hour after the heavy rain and flash floods, water began to enter his house within five minutes and he only managed to save electrical items in the kitchen.

“I didn’t expect the rain to cause flash floods and affect my house because my house is situated in a relatively high area but this time the water rose very fast...also it was the first time we broke fast in floodwaters at home,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Seberang Perai Tengah district police chief ACP Shafee Abd Samad when contacted by Bernama said the flash floods in the Machang Bubok area had begun receding at 9 pm and so far, no victims had been evacuated to flood evacuation centres.

He said, however, authorities were monitoring the situation and would take immediate action if it rained heavily again tonight.

In Kepala Batas and Sungai Dua, near here, dozens of Ramadan bazaar tents were badly damaged after heavy rains and storms at about 5.30 pm, today.

Khairol Azelan Abdul Rashid, 25, a trader at a Ramadan bazaar in Bertam Putra, Kepala Batas, said their tents were blown away by the strong wind and sale items such as food and drinks were also damaged.

“The loss may be in the thousands (of ringgit) because a lot of equipment for business has been damaged. Nothing can be done,“ he said. -Bernama