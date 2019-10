BUKIT MERTAJAM: A torrential downpour yesterday caused flash floods in Kebun Sireh, Nenas, Juru, Taman Bayu Mutiara, Taman Belimbing, Taman Bukit Minyak, Taman Mangga and Jalan Tok Kangar.

Fears of evacuation were allayed after water levels subsided by 11pm, said a Seberang Prai City Council spokesperson.

State executive councilor Zairil Khir Johari had said earlier that it will take about five to six years to solve the flooding woes in Penang, although a flood mitigation plan (RTB) is already in the pipeline.

Zairil, who oversees works, utilities and flood mitigation, urged residents to be patient as the state works to address the constant issue of flash flooding.

It was reported that some of the projects will require funding from the federal government as it involves more than RM50 million.

Last weekend, residents in Batu Lanchang on the island experienced floods which were blamed on a contractor who forgot to close the flood mitigation gates near Sungai Pinang.