BENTONG: Roads surrounding the Genting Premium Outlet (GPO) were hit with flash floods leaving shoppers and visitors stranded for about two hours.

Water flowed from a nearby hillside which caused the GPO and the Awana Skyway area to flood.

Bentong district police chief Supt Yusuf Unis, however said there were no casualties.

“It is a drainage issue and it is nothing unusual,“ he said.

A Malay daily reported today that a supervisor of a boutique in Genting Highlands, who only wanted to be known as Ikmal, said the area around Awana Skyway was closed to the public for two hours during a heavy rain which began at 3pm.

Video recordings of the flood were circulated on social media, showing muddy waters gushing down the road as well as the parking lot surrounding the GPO and Awana Skyway.