Flash floods hit seven villages in Gurun early today

SUNGAI PETANI: Seven villages in Mukim Gurun near here were hit by flash floods early today following a three-hour downpour.

Kuala Muda Civil Defence officer Captain (PA) Azahar Ahmad said the affected villages were Kampung Sungai Ibor, Kampung Belakang Mahkamah Gurun, Kampung Jelatang, Kampung Batu 5, Kampung Sungai Badak, Kampung Sungai Bongkok and Taman Gurun Jaya.

The flash floods occurred about 4.30 am, he said when contacted by Bernama, adding that members from the Malaysian Civil Defence Force and other relevant agencies helped to evacuate some of the residents to higher ground.

However, he said, the flood water had receded by 10 am today and most of the affected residents had returned home. - Bernama