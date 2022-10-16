Flash floods hit several areas in Penang

GEORGE TOWN: Scores of houses in several areas on the island were hit by flash floods following heavy rains from 10 pm on Oct 15.

State Environment and Welfare Committee chairman Phee Boon Poh, said he received information that several houses in Batu Maung, Bayan Lepas and George Town were flooded but there was no need for evacuation.

“Based on the information received, most of the houses were flooded with water levels reaching 30 to 50 centimetres and currently the representatives involved are out there to monitor and provide assistance to the affected residents.

“As of 10 am today, the flood waters in most of the areas have receded and we are lucky because all the pump houses in the affected areas are operating smoothly,“ he said when contacted here today.

Phee said the state government is also monitoring the weather over Penang, especially locations that are prone to flash floods

Meanwhile, a resident of Kampung Naran in Batu Maung, Mohd Razak Abdul Hashim, 42, said it rained heavily for two hours since 10pm last night but the water only began to rise after the second bout of heavy rain at about 3.30am today.

“After my wife and I realised water had entered our house we quickly moved all the electrical items to a safer place. The water rose rapidly but receded by 9 am today,“ he said. - Bernama