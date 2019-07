KUALA LUMPUR: Almost two hours of heavy downpour in Kuala Lumpur today caused several low-lying areas to be hit by flash floods.

A Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department spokesperson said the rain which began at about 4pm saw water levels to rise drastically at several parts of the city particularly at Taman Tun Dr Ismail (TTDI).

According to him, Jalan Damansara-Kuala Lumpur and Kampung Sungai Penchala were also affected by the floods.

“The department’s rescue squads are currently carrying out work to clean up areas especially the housing neighbourhood in TTDI,“ he said.

The spokesperson also said the department’s personnel had been deployed to disperse traffic and divert vehicles away from the affected routes.

He added that the city’s Fire and Rescue Department received several distress calls about the flash floods from 5.56pm to 6.22pm.

“No one was injured,“ he stated.

On social media, many shared photos of flash floods in various parts of the city.