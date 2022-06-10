Flash floods: Number of victims in Johor increases

JOHOR BAHRU: The number of flash flood victims who have been transferred to relief centres in the state has increased slightly to 29 as of 8 am today from 22 people last night.

The District Disaster Management Committee (JPBD) in a statement today said 19 victims from four families sought shelter at the Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Seri Anom relief centre in Pontian when it opened at 4pm yesterday.

The victims are residents of Kampung Parit Haji Mohamad Sanglang.

“Meanwhile, two families of 10 from Kampung Sungai Linau are still at the SK Sungai Linau relief centre in Kluang,“ read the statement.

Flash flooding was brought about in the state following heavy rains since last Sunday. - Bernama