Flash floods: One PPS opened in Skudai, 26 victims evacuated

JOHOR BAHRU: A total of 26 people from eight families in Kampung Laut Batu 10, Skudai, had to be relocated to a temporary relief centre (PPS) following flash floods that occurred this afternoon.

In a statement, Johor Bahru District Disaster Management Committee Secretariat said the PPS at Dewan Raya Kampung Melayu Batu 10 started operating at 7.30 pm to accommodate all the victims.

“The evacuation process is ongoing, and we will update the status from time to time,” it said.

Earlier, several areas in this district and Kulai were hit by floods following a two-hour heavy downpour since 2 pm.

Among the areas affected are Kampung Jaya Sepakat and Taman Aman in Kulai; while in Johor Bahru, Kampung Maju Jaya and Kampung Laut Batu 10, Skudai. - Bernama