Flash floods return, affects traffic in Shah Alam

PETALING JAYA: Flash floods near the Bukit Jelutong toll plaza in Shah Alam have caused a massive traffic jam.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director Norazam Khamis confirmed that the department was alerted to the latest development at 7am.

“Several lanes at the Bukit Jelutong Toll Plaza has been closed,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Media Selangor, the official media of the Selangor state government, has reported rising water levels in several areas in Shah Alam this morning.

The massive floods that hit the country on Saturday have claimed 27 lives so far, the highest death toll since the last major floods in 2014.