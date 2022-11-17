Flash floods strike several areas in Klang Valley

KUALA LUMPUR: Continuous heavy rain around the Klang Valley since last night has affected several districts in Selangor, including Sepang, Hulu Langat, Petaling and Klang.

According to the Selangor Civil Defence Force (APM) Disaster Management Committee Secretariat, seven temporary evacuation centres (PPS) have been opened since early this morning, to accommodate more than 800 people from 200 families.

These PPS are at Gemilang community hall, Taman Gemilang in Sepang; Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Ulu Semenyih; Pekan Bangi Lama community hall in Hulu Langat; Dewan Camelia in Putra Height and Putra Height Mosque in Petaling; Kampung Johan Setia Mosque and Kampung Jalan Kebun MPKK hall, Batu 7 in Klang.

Meanwhile, PPS at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Jeram in Kuala Selangor, and Dewan Bagan Nakhoda Omar and Dewan Simpang 5 in Sabak Bernam are still in operation since Nov 11.

Meanwhile, Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director, Norazam Khamis, said that a landslide occurred early this morning in Taman Sri Jelok, Kajang, involving a two-storey terrace house, and four victims, aged 19 to 26, were safely evacuated.

Meanwhile, a Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue station spokesperson said that the situation around the capital was still under control despite heavy rain early this morning, but monitoring, especially in ‘hotspot’ areas, continued.

In Melaka, the number of evacuees remains unchanged, at 37 people from 12 families, as at 8 this morning, involving residents of Kampung Bukit Tambun, Kampung Bukit Balai, Kampung Pulau, Kampung Belimbing and Kampung Panchor.

The Melaka Disaster Management Committee Secretariat, in a statement, said that all evacuees are housed at a PPS at the Durian Tunggal State Constituency Development and Coordination Committee (Japerun) office.

In Johor, three districts are still affected by flash floods, namely Tangkak, Kluang and Segamat; the number of evacuees has dropped slightly to 325 people as at 8 this morning, compared with 327 people reported last night.

The District Disaster Management Committee, in a statement, said that all evacuees, from 80 families, are still housed in five PPS.

“A total of 39 people are placed in Kampung Batu Badak hall and 14 people are still accommodated at Tasek community hall, Segamat; while 32 people are housed at Kampung Ithnin Maarof hall in Kluang.

“Currently SK Simpang 5 Darat and Sekolah Agama Simpang 5 Darat in Tangkak accommodate 132 and 108 evacuees respectively,” it said.

It also said that the water level in Sungai Lenik (Ladang Cha’ah), Segamat, recorded a dangerous level, with a reading of 6.09 metres.

In Penang, state APM assistant director (Operations), Major (PA) Kamal Jakarinah, said that PPS at Desa Puri hall was closed yesterday afternoon after the flood situation fully recovered.

In Perak, a total of 540 people from 153 families are still accommodated at seven PPS as at 9 am, a drop from 579 people from 159 families reported three hours earlier.

The evacuees are housed at seven PPS, including a PPS at Kampung Kuak Luar community hall in Hulu Perak which was opened at 11.30 last night.

The number of evacuees, especially in Kampung Kuak Luar, Kampung Kuak Tengah, Kampung Ayer Panas and Kampung Raja Kayu, recorded a drop to 79 people from 19 families compared with 118 people from 25 families.

In Kelantan, 1,483 people from 509 families are still housed at seven PPS this morning, a decrease, compared with 1,677 people from 557 families reported yesterday.

According to the Disaster Info portal of the Social Welfare Department, all evacuees are currently placed in PPS located in Pasir Mas district. - Bernama