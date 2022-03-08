Flash floods: Three landslide incidents reported in KL - DBKL

KUALA LUMPUR: Three landslide incidents have been reported in the city following flash floods yesterday afternoon, according to Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL).

DBKL, in a statement, said two areas involved were road reserves at 1/27, Taman Gembira and Jalan Hang Tuah 4, Salak Selatan, whereas another area was at Section 6, Wangsa Maju involving a private land.

“DBKL has surveyed the affected areas and remedial works will be conducted immediately,” it said.

It also said that heavy rain with recorded rainfall of more than 100 millimetres per hour, at around 3 pm yesterday, caused flash floods in 29 areas here, including Jalan Yaakob Latif, Jalan Ampang, Jalan Pudu underpass, Jalan Maharajalela, Jalan Cheras and Jalan Melaka.

It also said of the 29 areas, floodwaters in 25 areas receded within 30 to 45 minutes whereas it took one to three hours to recede in the other four areas, namely Jalan Pudu underpass, Jalan Tun Razak tunnel, Kampung Pasir and Kampung Periuk.

“Early assistance to ease traffic and conduct clean-up work has been conducted, and this included tow trucks to remove vehicles that were stranded,” read the statement.

At the same time, with the help of on-site investigations and public complaints, DBKL had identified 12 locations of fallen trees and branches, and among these areas were in Jalan Pudu Lama, Jalan Teluk Pulai, Jalan Kuchai 2 and Jalan Desa Utama (Taman Desa).

Meanwhile, two relief centres (PPS) were opened in Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan (Tamil) Saraswati, Jalan Klang Lama, to house 560 flood victims (from 145 families) from Kampung Pasir and at the Dewan Sultan Sulaiman, Kampung Baru, to place 381 (84 families) flood victims from Kampung Periuk.

In SELANGOR, Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, via a tweet on his official Twitter, @AmirudinShari, said a total of 1,122 victims from 263 families were housed in nine PPS statewide.

He said the state disaster management agency would continue to monitor the situation and would assist in any evacuation process.

“The Subang Jaya City Council disaster operations room has opened a 24-hour line (03-80247700) for any complaints or emergencies,“ he added.

In PERAK, the floodwaters have receded in the Muallim district, and the PPS Dewan Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Khair Johari was closed this morning.

A spokesperson for the Perak Disaster Management secretariat, in a statement, said that 68 flood victims from 26 families who were evacuated to that PPS yesterday have been allowed to return home in Kampung Berop, Behrang.

Meanwhile, 18 people from four families are still being housed at the PPS Padang Tembak multipurpose hall after being evacuated from their homes in Batu 7½, Jalan Changkat Jong due to floods at noon yesterday.

Teluk Intan Fire and Rescue Station chief Mohd Ismail Mohd Yunus said the floodwaters receded to 0.3 metres (m) this morning from 0.6 m yesterday, and he added that it was clear skies this morning.

In NEGERI SEMBILAN, a PPS was opened at Sekolah Kebangsaan Simpang Durian, Jelebu near here to accommodate 22 people from nine families from Kampung Juntai this morning.

State Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) director, Lt Col (PA) Mohd Syukri Md Nor, said the move was necessary as their houses were still inundated in floodwaters after continuous heavy rain which caused the area to be hit by flash floods yesterday.

“The water level in Sungai Triang is still high, so residents who are in low-lying areas near the river have been evacuated to PPS which opened at 9.53 this morning. The weather at this time looks sunny but there is a fear of rain in the evening,” he told Bernama here today.

He said APM personnel were still conducting monitoring activities to ensure that no untoward incidents occurred.

Yesterday, several districts including Jelebu, Kuala Pilah and Jempol were hit by flash floods following continuous heavy rain for several hours in the afternoon.-Bernama