Flash floods: TNB cuts supply to several substations

KUALA LUMPUR: Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) has cut off electricity supply to several substations in the city centre following flash floods to ensure the safety of consumers.

In a Facebook posting, TNB said among the areas and buildings affected by the power cuts are Bukit Aman, Bukit Bintang, Jalan Kebun Bunga, Tanglin Hospital, Sri Jati Apartments and several top hotels in the the federal capital.

“Efforts are being made to ensure that power supply to the affected areas could be channeled in stages depending on accessibility and the situation on-site,” read the posting

According to TNB, supply would be shut off at the affected power substations to ensure the safety of local consumers should the flood situation worsens and poses a risk to consumers.

Meanwhile, in another posting, TNB urged the public to contact them at 15454 should they come across fallen electric poles or broken cables.

“Be aware of your surroundings and stay safe when you are in your vehicle during the floods,“ it added. — Bernama