Flash floods: Two relief centres in Baling closed

ALOR SETAR: The two temporary relief centres opened in the Baling district yesterday to house 102 flood victims were closed today after the waters receded completely.

Kedah Civil Defence Force (APM) head of disaster management secretariat, Major (PA) Muhammad Suhaimi Mohd Zain said the relief centres at Masjid Islahiyah Tawar and Masjid Binjul Luar were closed at 7 pm and all victims were allowed to return home.

“The relief centre at Masjid Islahiyah Tawar was opened at 11 pm to house 91 victims from 31 families, while the one at Masjid Binjul Luar was opened to accomodate 11 other victims from two families,” he said in a statement today.

The victims were shifted to the two centres after their houses were inundated following heavy rain that hit Baling last night.

The heavy downpour had also caused Sungai Ketil to overflow and flooded the entire areas of Kampung Padang Empang and Kampung Ibol. -Bernama