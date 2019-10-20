Flash floods warning for residents in low-lying areas

KUALA LUMPUR: Residents in low-lying and flood-prone areas have been warned to be cautious and brace themselves for flash floods, as the transition phase between the southwest and northeast monsoons, continues until early November.

The Ministry of Water, Land, and Natural Resources said local authorities in each state have been asked to conduct regular checks on local drainage systems and other waterways, including rivers and ditches to ensure the flow of water is not clogged with waste or plant scraps.

Thunderstorms, with heavy rainfall and strong winds over short periods of time, will occur mainly in the late afternoon, in the west coast of Peninsular Malaysia, as well as parts of Sabah and Sarawak, the ministry said, in a statement issued today.

The risk of flash floods may increase, especially in the areas near the sea if high tide occurs concurrently with heavy rainfall, it added.

So far, flash floods have been reported in Perak, Selangor and Kuala Lumpur.

For more information, visit: publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my. — Bernama