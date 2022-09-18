Flash fund launched to help Sukma official hit by misfortune

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysia Games (Sukma) ‘family’ (Keluarga Sukma) has channelled an initial aid of RM5,000 to an official who is an ambulance driver at the 20th Sukma Games, following a fire that gutted his family’s house yesterday evening in Merbok, Kedah.

According to a statement, the donation was handed over by the chairman of the Sukma Games Organising Committee, Datuk Jana Santhiran Muniayan.

At the time the blaze occurred at his Kedah home, Mohd Ishak Othman who is a Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) veteran, was on duty at the Sukma hockey venue at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil.

“Keluarga Sukma has taken the initiative to help Mohd Ishak by launching a flash fund to ease the burden on his family,“ read the statement.

All parties who wish to donate can channel aid to Mohd Ishak’s Maybank account - 151863199228. - Bernama