LAHAD DATU: An unemployed man, believed to be an illegal immigrant, was arrested by police yesterday afternoon for allegedly exposing his genitals to school girls on three separate occasions.

The 21-year-old suspect committed the offences twice in the afternoon on Tuesday, and once more on Thursday afternoon at a location near Jalan Kampung Muhibbah here, approaching the girls while riding a red motorcycle, before exposing himself.

In a statement issued today, Lahad Datu district police chief ACP Nasri Mansor said at the time of the three incidents, each of the girls aged 15 to 16 were walking back to their homes or the home of a friend after school dismissal.

Three separate reports were made at the Lahad Datu district police headquarters after the girls returned home and informed their families.

The suspect has been remanded until July 26 and investigations in connection with the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 and the Immigration Act 1959/63 are underway. - Bernama