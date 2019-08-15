Flashfloods bring vehicles to a standstill

SUBANG JAYA: Flashfloods hit Subang Jaya late this afternoon, bringing vehicles to a standstill and many stranded in rising flood waters.

A resident from the area said that flooding in Subang Jaya is nothing new and that a heavy downpour always results in traffic congestion.

“Flash floods are a regular occurrence whenever it rains heavily in Subang Jaya, especially since the LRT projects were carried out,“ the resident said.

“Subang Jaya Municipal Council and Prasarana Malaysia Bhd should address this on-going issue and take preventive measures to avoid it from reoccurring,“ he said.

USJ police confirmed flooding along Persiaran Kewajipan and major roads at 5.30pm today.

A video showing vehicles stranded in rising waters and some being swept away along the stretch in front of the USJ 8 Police Station was sent to theSun.

Subang Jaya OCPD Asst Comm Risikin Satiman said that water levels rose about 3ft to 3.5ft and he believed it was due to the drainage which could not accommodate the large amounts of water from the heavy downpour that went on for about an hour.

“Four officers from the Subang Jaya IPD traffic squadron helped to control the traffic flow. No injuries or fatalities were reported except for a few damaged vehicles.”