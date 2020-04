PETALING JAYA: It is tougher to control the spread of Covid-19 among migrant workers and people belonging to the B40 group who live in cramped spaces, particularly in low-cost flats.

Taylor’s University head of School of Medicine and public health specialist Prof Dr Rusli Nordin said it is not just Covid-19, but any infections could spread in enclosed and cramped spaces.

This also applies to the Selangor and Malaya Mansions in Kuala Lumpur, which are home to many migrant workers and currently under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) to curb the spread of Covid-19.

However, comprehensive screenings for Covid-19 is being carried out on the 6,000 residents living in the two flats.

Under the EMCO, the health officials will screen and test all occupants from door to door, and those found positive with Covid-19 will be taken to quarantine centres.

Rusli pointed out that it is difficult to practise social distancing in cramped dwellings.

“We have to take into account issues often occurring in these types of housing, like maintenance of utilities to maintain personal hygiene such as adequate clean water,” he said.

He also said sentinel cases happen when an infected person is trapped in the same block with others, resulting in the spread the Covid-19 virus to the entire block.

“It is further complicated by the fact that there are healthy and asymptomatic people who carry the virus around and potentially spreading to others. This is an added burden to the health officials conducting tests,” he said.

Rusli urged the government to place migrant workers in larger spaces where they can practise social distancing and be constantly monitored by health officials in practising personal hygiene such as frequent washing of hands.