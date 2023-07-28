Fleet project: Mahasiswa Keadilan Malaysia urges cops to probe Muhyiddin

KUALA LUMPUR: Mahasiswa Keadilan Malaysia today lodged a police report calling for an investigation into former Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in connection with the award of government project tenders worth RM4.6 billion.

This follows allegations by Berjaya Group founder and adviser Tan Sri Vincent Tan regarding the cancellation of the Letter of Intent (LOI) awarded to Berjaya Group and the Naza Group joint venture (JV) company when the former prime minister led the government.

“We request the police to initiate an investigation into this matter,“ said Mahasiswa Keadilan Malaysia vice-chairman K.Yuveraaj after lodging the report at the Dang Wangi police station here today.

Earlier, the media had reported that Tan said the LOI relating to the contract for the Government Vehicle Supply, Repair and Maintenance Project (Fleet Project) was terminated three months after Muhyiddin took over as Prime Minister from Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in March 2020.

Tan claimed the contract was terminated and awarded to Spanco Sdn Bhd at a higher price than the bids submitted by joint ventures Kumpulan Berjaya and Kumpulan Naza.

On July 17, the joint venture between Berjaya Group and Naza Group filed a lawsuit against the Ministry of Finance for terminating the LoI offered to them. -Bernama