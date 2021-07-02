Flight attendant finds joy and profit in solo home-baking venture amid lockdown

THEY only come in bite sizes, but flight attendant-turned-baker Tan Lay Yen (pix) is hoping that her petite pastries will soon make a big impact.

The cookies and tarts, aptly branded as Petite Crumbs, have been teasing the palate not only in the Klang Valley where Tan is based, but also in Penang and Ipoh.

Tan ventured into her new found pursuit when the pandemic grounded all flights last year.

With time on her hands, she decided to learn to make cookies.

“I have a small oven in my apartment in Tropicana Avenue and that was where I launched my new venture,” she told theSun via Zoom recently.

The kitchen is a far cry from her usual workplace inside the cabin of a jumbo jet but for Tan, it was a start.

She began by making small batches of the cookies for members of her family and friends during Christmas last year.

She took their stamp of approval as a sign that it was time to turn it into a business. Even so, Tan thought long and hard before she finally made the decision to invest RM1,000 of her savings into her start-up.

“It wasn’t an easy decision to make. I was afraid people would not buy my cookies.”

But her worries were soon put to rest. It helps that she also has a passion for baking and is happy to be in the kitchen.

Tan started with three items, namely pineapple tarts, peanut cookies and onde-onde cookies for a touch of Peranakan culture, all of which were sold at RM34 a jar.

“The recipes are my own. The toughest to make is the onde-onde cookie. Unlike traditional onde-onde, mine comes with a pastry crust,” she said.

These three items are her bestsellers. Tan is selling her pastries through her Instagram account @petitecrumbsmy.

Like every venture, there are challenges. Tan’s first big challenge came during Chinese New Year and Hari Raya, when the cost of ingredients shot up by 30%.

“Even eggs were expensive. That one experience taught me to be smart when doing costing.”

Support from her family has also played a major role in her success.

“My parents helped to boost my confidence, and I have a brother who has a sweet tooth and he often gives feedback,” she said.

Her experience as a flight attendant also helped to make her patient when managing her customers’ needs and wants.

“Being on long haul flights and having to be on our feet most of the day is a drain on your energy.”

Other issues she had to deal with as a flight attendant included managing passengers’ needs and anger caused by flight cancellations.

“The challenge is when a passenger asks for something in mid-flight, expecting it to be available. Even if we do not have the item, we have to find a way to please the passenger and ensure that he is well cared for,” she said.

Such experience have come in handy in her business venture. Just like her passengers, her customers also have specific requirements that she has to try to fulfil.

But for the 33-year-old from Klang, it helps by being positive.

“Take things in good faith and learn from them,” she said.

And while she waits to take off on her next flight, her focus will be on the tarts and onde-onde cookies.