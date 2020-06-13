Flight attendants’ union appalled by decision to allow full flights

PETALING JAYA: The National Union of Flight Attendants Malaysia (Nufam) has slammed the decision to allow flights to operate at full capacity, saying it is at the expense of the safety of those on board.

The union said it was alarmed and appalled by the announcement by the government yesterday, which chose to ignore social distancing SOPs despite Covid-19 cases still being reported.

In a statement today, its secretariat said the previous directive, which only allowed a maximum 66% passenger load, should still be maintained until the country was pandemic-free.

“This is very alarming, and pilots and cabin crew are crying foul of this new directive.

“They (Transport Ministry) have not even discussed anything with anyone, but already issued a directive which can also put our crew and pilots at risk,” it said.

Yesterday, Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that flights and other public transportation can now begin operating at full capacity, albeit with strict SOPs in place.

Among other things, he had said that passengers’ temperature must be recorded before boarding a plane, while face mask is also compulsory.

However, Nufam stressed that social distancing on board planes must be maintained, just as with any other public areas like restaurants and eateries.

“Until such time the country is free from Covid-19, we should all continue to manage the spread of the virus.

“We urge the government to think of these issues seriously and place the safety and lives of our cabin crew and passengers above business,” it said.

The union also questioned if cabin crew would be able to manage and ensure all SOPs are practised and adhered to while on board, with flights at full volume.

It said that current SOPs in place were meant for flights with half passenger load.

“Although crew are given masks and gloves, with 100% load, it will be crossing our working condition boundaries.

“How will the crew carry out their services and duty whilst at the same time practise social distancing? Then there is also the concern of maintaining hygiene and the sanitisation of in-flight toilets,” it said.

“What the union is saying is it is simply unacceptable for the crew, as it adds more burden and extra work and worst, putting them all at risk,” it added.