Flight frequency to Sarawak increased — Lee

KUCHING: Flight frequency to Sarawak has been increased to support the state’s economic revival and reopening of the tourism sector, said State Transport Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin.

He said, to date, the new flight frequency and schedule for major airports in Sarawak which has been approved by the Malaysian Aviation Commission (MAVCOM), was 76 flights per week.

Of the total, Kuching will see 42 flights per week, Miri (19 flights per week), Bintulu (four flights per week), Sibu (six flights per week), Limbang and Lawas (two flights per week) and Mulu (three flights per week).

“In addition, the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) Secretariat is conducting engagement sessions with airlines, Malaysian Civil Defence Force, Malaysia Airport Holdings Berhad, and other relevant stakeholders on the new process entry to Sarawak.

“This is to further strengthen the process through greater application of IT and user-friendly approaches, as well as monitor the incoming passengers. It will also eliminate congestion and the time-consuming process at airports in Sarawak,” he said in a statement here, today.

Lee added that the engagement with the relevant stakeholders was necessary to ensure the smooth implementation of the new flight schedule.

“It is hope that this will ease the movement of passengers and travellers to Sarawak as we are already in Phase Three of the National Recovery Plan.

“We believe that with the increase in the flight frequency to Sarawak, airlines will offer a reasonable and affordable fares,” he said. — Bernama