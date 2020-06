SANDAKAN: The frequency of flights between Peninsular Malaysia and Sandakan during the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) period will determine the number of domestic arrivals to the district often known as Sabah’s “nature city”.

Sandakan Tourism Association (Stan) president Teo Chee Kim said although the Sabah state government has allowed air travel from other states, it might take some time for the district to feel the impact of domestic tourism.

“Currently, there is still a limited number of flights from the Peninsula to Sandakan. For example, before the MCO, there were 34 weekly flights. Now, we only have three per week,” he told Bernama.

He said air fares were also higher than pre-MCO levels and would not entice domestic travellers.

Teo said another factor is the lack of confidence among the people to fly again as the country is still not completely free of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nevertheless, he said, Stan members have begun taking the necessary measures to ensure the cleanliness and safety of their premises according to the Ministry of Health guidelines.

He added that in appreciation of the sacrifice of frontliners to ensure a healthy nation, the government should consider treating them with travel vouchers, which could also help spur the tourism industry’s recovery. — Bernama