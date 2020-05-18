Flights bringing tertiary students back to Sabah postponed from today

KOTA KINABALU: The flights bringing tertiary students back to Sabah have been postponed from today and will be rescheduled.

Sabah Education and Innovation Minister Datuk Dr Yusof Yacob said the rescheduling was to facilitate the process of sending the students to the quarantine centres in the state.

“There is a big number of students who are returning, 6,796 of them, so we expect congestion at the quarantine centres provided by the government.

“The present quarantine centres cannot take many students and members of the public at one time,” he said in a statement here today.

He urged the students to cooperate and advised them to be patient and remain calm.

“They should also inform their parents and families of this postponement and the reasons for it,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sabah Health Department (JKNS) director Datuk Dr Christina Rundi confirmed that the department had requested for the chartered flights bringing back the students be re-scheduled.

She said the request was made as they involved a large number of students wanting to return before Hari Raya.

Dr Christina said all the students are required to undergo the quarantine process at the quarantine centres while waiting for the results of their screening tests. - Bernama