Floating mosque to be built in Pulau Besar

MELAKA: A project to build a shell-shaped floating mosque in Pulau Besar (pix) costing about RM30 million is expected to begin early next year, says Melaka Islamic Religious Department (JAIM) director Datuk Che Sukri Che Mat.

He said the mosque to be built using aluminum, would be able to accommodate about 1,500 worshipers at a time.

“We are still in the discussions stage at this point, and the construction process will start after obtaining a certain amount of funds from the Federal government.

“The unique design of the mosque located on the island would indirectly make it a new attraction for tourists, and most importantly, help spread the Islamic message in the state,“ he said.

He was speaking to reporters after the launching ceremony of the Pulau Besar Mosque Construction Wakaf Fund in conjunction with the state-level Maulidur Rasul celebration at the Al-Azim Mosque Auditorium in Bukit Palah here today.

The ceremony to launch the wakaf (endowment) fund today, which was officiated by Yang Dipertua Negeri Melaka Tun Mohd Ali Rustam and also attended by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali, managed to collect initial funds of RM200,000 through the mosque’s wakaf shares.- Bernama