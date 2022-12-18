Flood : 12 routes closed to traffic in Kelantan

KOTA BHARU: A total of 12 routes in four districts in Kelantan have been closed as of 2 pm today due to the floods.

According to the Public Works Department’s (JKR) Disaster Management website at http://bencanaalam.jkr.gov.my, four routes are closed to all traffic, while the other eight routes are closed to light vehicles only.

The routes that are closed to all vehicles are two in Tanah Merah, namely the access road to the Bukit Remah water plant and Jalan Bukit Panau - Bendang Nyior, and two routes in Pasir Mas, namely Jalan Pengkalan Rakit - Batu Karang and Jalan Sekolah Kebangsaan Tok Deh.

Meanwhile, four routes in Pasir Puteh have been closed to light vehicles. They are Jalan Kota Bharu - Kuala Terengganu, FT003 Jalan Kota Bharu - Kuala Terengganu (Panggong 3 Daerah), Jalan Pasir Puteh - Gong Kelih (Kg. Chengal Pulas) and Jalan Gaal - Kg. Bukit.

In Kuala Krai, it involves two routes, namely Jalan Sg. Durian -Chenulang dan Jalan Bukit Sireh - Kampung Bedal - Kuala Nal, and in Pasir Mas, the routes are Jalan Tok Deh - Gual Periok and Jalan Bakat - Kubang Kuau. - Bernama