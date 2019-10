JELEBU: A total of 163 victims from 47 families were evacuated to five temporary relief centres (PPS) here after their homes were flooded due to heavy rain yesterday afternoon.

The Jelebu district Civil Defence Force (APM) in a statement said the five centres were opened between 11.30pm and 4.30am at the Kampung Poum Mosque, Kampung Jerang Mosque, as well as community halls in Kampung Chennah; Kampung Juntai and Kampung Simpang Durian.

“As of this morning, the water level is still high and monitoring is ongoing,” the statement said.

Among the affected villages are Kampung Telekong involving 21 victims; Kampung Chennah (20); Kampung Juntai (31); Kampung Simpang Durian (54) and Kampung Jerang (37). — Bernama