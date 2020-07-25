Flood: 29 villagers in Papar evacuated

KOTA KINABALU: A total of 25 people from 13 families in the Papar district were evacuated to a relief centre at Dewan Masyarakat Papar last night due to flood.

The Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM), in a statement, said the relief centre was opened at 8pm yesterday to accommodate the villagers who were forced to evacuate when water from Sungai Papar overflowed its bank and entered their homes following heavy rain.

The villages included Kampung Tanaki, Kawang, Gusi, Sri Menanti, Pekan Kinarut, Anak Kinarut, Taman Gloxinia, Taman Rose Garden, Kelanahan, Kopimpinan, Beringis, Somboi and the Kinarut railway flat housing.

It said the flood also submerged a few road stretches such as Jalan Sabindo-Kinarut, Jalan Kampung Anak Kinarut and Jalan Pekan Kinarut, as well as affected two schools, namely Sekolah Kebangsaan Pekan Kinarut and Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan (C) Kin Kiau. — Bernama