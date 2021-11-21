Flood: 31 evacuated in Kubang Pasu

ALOR SETAR: Thirty-one people from seven families have been evacuated to the temporary relief centre at Dewan Kampung Lahar in Kubang Pasu after their houses were inundated by floodwater yesterday.

Head of Kedah Civil Defence Force Disaster Management secretariat Mohd Muaz Mohd Yusof in a statement said the centre was activated at 9pm following a heavy downpour since 5.30pm.

Among the areas affected were Kampung Lahar and Kampung Paya Tok Keong in Mukim Malau.

Mohd Muaz said the secretariat would continue monitoring the situation and river water level at all affected villages. — Bernama