Flood: 35 victims evacuated, seven areas impassable in Penampang

KOTA KINABALU: Some 35 people from 10 families were evacuated in Penampang, while seven areas have been rendered impassable due to floods this morning, following continuous heavy rain since last night.

The Sabah State Disaster Management Committee secretariat, in a statement, said all victims were relocated to the temporary relief centre at Penampang Cultural Centre, which was opened at 10 pm yesterday.

The impassable areas are Kampung Kolopis, along Sungai Koimadang, Bulatan Siga, Penampang Proper, Jalan Kibabaig, Jalan Dato Panglima Banting and Jalan Kasugui.

“Sungai Moyog was at the danger level at midnight. The weather is reported to be cloudy this morning, and the number of evacuees is expected to remain the same today,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, Penampang Member of Parliament Datuk Ewon Benedick, in a statement, said he had been in contact with district officer Francis Chong regarding the floods, adding that officers at the parliamentary service centre have been instructed to assist the district disaster management centre.

“I am currently in Kuala Lumpur for the Parliament session, but I have asked my officers to assist. I hope all residents can take precautions during the floods and heavy rain,” said the Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister.

At 8.55 pm yesterday, the Malaysian Meteorological Department issued a thunderstorm warning until 1 am in several areas in Sabah, including inland areas (Tenom, Beaufort, Nabawan, Keningau and Tambunan) and the West Coast (Papar, Putatan, Penampang, Kota Kinabalu, Tuaran and Ranau). - Bernama