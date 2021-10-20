Flood: 680 healthcare personnel will be mobilised in Terengganu

KUALA TERENGGANU: A total of 680 Terengganu Health Department staff will be mobilised to help flood victims at the temporary evacuation centres (PPS) statewide this year.

Its director, Datuk Dr Kasemani Embong (pix), said of the total, 322 personnel would conduct prevention activities and disease control before, during and after the floods at the PPS or in flood-affected areas.

She said each team consists of three staff, namely assistant environmental health officers, public health assistants and drivers.

“Apart from that, another 358 staff will provide health screening, treatment and referral services in the event of emergency at PPS.

“They are medical officers, assistant medical officers, trained nurses, community nurses and drivers who are always on standby,” she said in a statement today.

She also added that the state health department would ensure that the flood preparedness in all districts is done meticulously as the country is still battling the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Although the Covid-19 cases in Terengganu have shown a downward trend, we cannot be complacent. Compliance with the standard operating procedure (SOP) must be given priority to curb the spread of the virus in the PPS.

“Services provided must be fast, efficient, orderly and effectively by giving priority to quality services through the risk assessment concept, and will try to ensure that all flood evacuees are healthy and free from flood-related infectious disease,” she stressed.

She added the department would also focus on other aspects, among others, the preparation of PPS in terms of compliance with SOP in the placement of flood victims according to risk assessment including screening before admission to the centres.

“We have prepared, in terms of medical and health teams, health facilities, medicines, equipment and ambulances, as well as other logistics.

“Similarly, the food management, namely the preparation of food for flood victims housed in the PPS must be clean and safe to eat and to ensure there is no spread of the Covid-19 or any disease at the centres,” she added. — Bernama