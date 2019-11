Flood alleviation infrastructure without maintenance

MALACCA: Each year the government allocates millions of ringgit to construct flood alleviation infrastructure with the latest in July this year when the Malacca state government gave RM10 million to improve the water control gate in Malacca River.

However, Malacca Exco for Public Works, Transport and Public Amenities Datuk Mohd Sofi Abdul Wahab said whatever flood alleviation infrastructure that were developed must be properly maintained and the community must adopt a responsible attitude to prevent the occurrence of floods.

He said it was meaningless for the government to spend millions of ringgit to build flood prevention infrastructure but the party responsible was not maintaining the facility properly and the community throwing rubbish as they liked to the extent that the facility failed to function.

“We frequently buy things, buy cars, machines or houses but sometimes do not want to spend on maintenance and proper care which sometimes lead to the things becoming faulty quickly. It is the same with our flood alleviation infrastructure, eventually the drains get clogged resulting in floods.

“We need to tackle this issue jointly, we must make it into a culture so that all infrastructure (to prevent floods) function properly, the drains are not clogged, our rivers are not full of rubbish and grass, our infrastructure are in the best of condition,” he told Bernama.

On July 7 this year, Bernama reported that 1,149 residents from 260 families were evacuated due to flash floods that hit the state.

Mohd Sofi said the state government had instructed all parties including the local authorities, Public Works Department and District Offices to maintain all flood alleviation infrastructure especially the drainage system in the state.

However, he found culverts in several areas in the state to be obstructed in order to function properly such as in Malacca Pindah, near here where a water utility pipe was found in the culvert.

“Culverts in flood-prone areas had been identified and it should be ensured that they function properly, not covered and clean, but water utility pipes in the culvert obstruct water flow to the extent that they become garbage traps that cause the culverts to be clogged. We shall take measures to immediately resolve this problem,” he said.

The director of the Malacca Civil Defence Force (APM) Lt Col (PA) Effendy Ali said the community in the state should take proactive action by inspecting the water pipes or drains in their areas were not clogged to avoid flooding.

In addition, he said, the community must get information on the history of flooding in their respective areas besides being concerned about the environment especially during the monsoon season and the current North-East Monsoon.

“Get information on disaster evacuation centres and place important documents or basic needs including medicines in a bag ready to be carried at any time besides being ready in the three phases namely before, during and after the disaster occurred,” he said.

Asked on the preparation by APM to face the floods, he said 150 members had been mobilised to carry out the first 24-hour operations during the disaster and almost another 200 support personnel would be mobilised to provide aid at the Disaster Evacuation Centres and during post disaster.

“Assets such as trucks, ambulances and light rescue vehicles are also ready for mobilisation. In addition, light boats made of aluminium and inflatable boats had also been made available to face any possible disaster,” he said. — Bernama