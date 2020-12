KEMAMAN: Quick action by Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) members saved the lives of two friends, in their 20s, after the motorcycle they were on was swept away at a flooded road in Jalan Ibok here, this afternoon.

Kemaman District APM officer Captain (PA) Mohd Suhaimi Awang @ Muhammad said that while they managed to rescue the two friends in the 3 pm incident, the Yamaha Ego scooter was swept away by strong currents.

He said his men were monitoring the floods around the Ibok area when they noticed the two friends in trouble.

“One of the victims managed to save himself while the other was stuck on a tree. One APM member then tied a rope around his body and swam against the strong currents to rescue the victim,“ he said when contacted by Bernama tonight.

This afternoon, a Perodua Myvi driven by a civil servant was also swept away in Kampung Batu 10, near the Chukai Toll Plaza exit, but he was rescued by a father and son who lived nearby.

Meanwhile, the Terengganu Disaster Management Secretariat reported that 5,900 evacuees from 1,527 families had been placed at 44 temporary relief centres in the state as of 10 pm today.

They are from four districts - Kemaman, which is the worst hit with 4,962 evacuees, Hulu Terenggganu, Setiu and Dungun. -Bernama