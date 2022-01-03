Flood: cleaning the house twice in 24 hours

ALOR GAJAH: The ebb and flow of floodwaters and cleaning has become a daily household chore for folks living in Durian Tunggal here.

“In the last 24 hours, I have cleaned my house twice during the three days that the floods hit this village,“ said Nosimah Naim, who lives in Kampung Belimbing Dalam.

She said the water started rising last Saturday and she saved items such as furniture and electrical appliances piled atop a table.

She said some of the home furnishings such as sofas were placed on the road after setting up tents to keep the rain out.

“Last Saturday, the water started rising at about 10 am to as high as my thighs. After transferring the items to a safe place, I then registered at the temporary evacuation centre (PPS) of Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Belimbing Dalam which is located near the house.

“Yesterday morning, I was informed that the water had started to recede and so I decided to tidy up the house but I was stumped when the water rose again at 3 am this morning up to my knees,“ she said when met by Bernama here today.

The housewife said she had to move back the home furnishings that had been tidied up yesterday to a higher place for the second time.

“This is what the residents of Kampung Belimbing go through every time it rains. In the past six months, the village has been flooded four times, including most recently last Saturday,“ she lamented.

Meanwhile, livestock breeder Mohamad Noor Abdul Rahman, 43, said the floodwaters that rose again early this morning was believed to be flowing from Tampin, Negeri Sembilan which has started to empty into the Melaka River.

“I started living in this village since 2010 and indeed every year it was hit by floods, but this time it is bigger than previous years. The water has never risen twice in 24 hours like this time.

“Therefore I hope the authorities can solve the flood woes in this village. I am also worried that if a bigger flood occurs, I may not have time to save 20 cows and 40 buffaloes that I have been breeding since 2000,“ he said. - Bernama