Flood conditions continue to worsen in Sepang

SEPANG: Several areas in Sepang district have been flooded since 7am today after several rivers overflowed following continuous downpours since yesterday.

The flooded areas include Jenderam Hilir, Kampung Sungai Buah and Dengkil, while several other areas around Labu Lanjut have been flooded since yesterday.

A survey by Bernama this morning indicated that the main route from Kota Warisan to Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), which has been closed since yesterday due to flooding, has not been reopened to vehicles as the flood has not receded.

Several flooded main roads in the district were also closed, namely Jalan Labu Lanjut/Taman Dataran Abadi Jalan Kota Warisan/Bandar Baru Salak Tinggi (BBST), Jalan Bukit Canggang BBST, Jalan Salak/Sepang and the stretch of Jalan Kampung Ginching in front of the mosque.

Some residents in the district described the flooding as the worst in history for the area.

The manager of a driving school, Memandu Cemerlang Bhd in Kampung Sungai Buah, Muhd ​​Fahmi Othman, 41, said that floodwaters started rising sharply since 7 am as the river behind his premises broke its banks, adding that many items, including computers and driving training books, could not be saved.

“Only some of the training cars were moved. This is the worst flood since the 1990s,” he added.

A resident of Kampung Sungai Buah, Yetni Buyung Andung, 44, related how she sought shelter at her son’s house, located on higher ground when her house was flooded at 3 am this morning.

“Who would have thought that my child’s house would also be flooded later at 7 am. This housing area which has never been affected by floods in the past 25 years, is now flooded up to waist level,“ she said, adding that she managed to save her car, some clothing and important documents.

A chili farmer, Ahmad Irham Mohd Noor said his farm located in Dengkil was destroyed in an instant when water flooded in at 8 am yesterday, quickly reaching the level of the neck by noon.

“The flood is really the worst as it just rose so suddenly and has not receded since yesterday. Total loss...estimated losses over RM50,000. Nothing is left. All farming equipment and chili seedlings are destroyed,” he said when met by Bernama here today.

Ahmad Irham said residents there had never faced such severe floods since 1971, and expressed hope that the government would not only focus assisting residents but also smallholders who have lost nearly everything to the floods.

Taman Emas resident, Suhana Ismail, 40, said her house was flooded since 3 am today even though it was located on higher ground.

“I’ve been here since 2009 but never seen floods like this. Previously it would only reach the front courtyard even if it rained heavily. This time, however, the water entered the house and rose till the stairs,” the mother of four said.

Suhana said that neighbours helped to evacuate her children using an inflatable pool due to swift currents after her concern grew for their safety.

A survey by Bernama around Dengkil revealed that the Fire and Rescue Department was still conducting rescue operations. Residents from Taman Emas and Taman Mutiara were seen heading out of the area with their valuables as the flooding was expected to get worse.

It is understood that around 100 residents were still stranded and were waiting to be evacuated by the Fire and Rescue Department. — Bernama