Flood-damaged infrastructure to cost T’ganu over RM20m

KUALA TERENGGANU: The damage to infrastructure across Terengganu due to the big floods in December last year is expected to cost over RM20 million, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokthar.

He said that roads and bridges were damaged, with Hulu Besut being one of the hardest hit areas.

“The damage to infrastructure is expected to cost more than RM20 million and is currently being managed by the state government based on available funds,“ he told reporters after the Terengganu Islamic Education Convention 2022 here today.

On Dec 18 last year, Terengganu was hit by a massive flood that caused more than 40,000 people to evacuate to temporary relief centres in eight districts. - Bernama