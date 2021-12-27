Flood: Decrease in number of evacuees in four states

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood victims continues to drop with 25,307 people from 7,662 families reported at 169 relief centres (PPS) in the flood-hit states of Kelantan, Selangor, Pahang, Negeri Sembilan and Malacca as of noon today.

According to the Welfare Department’s (JKM) Info Bencana application (app), there were 28,005 flood victims, involving 8,598 families, at 183 PPS in the five states this morning.

In Selangor, it said the number of evacuees dropped to 8,821 people (2,543 families) at 56 PPS at noon, from 11,864 people at 61 PPS earlier.

However, the water in Sungai Bernam at Rimba KDR, Sabak Bernam, recorded a measurement of 2.36 metre at 11.30am today, which exceeded the danger level, and is rising.

The Shah Alam City Council (MBSA), through its Twitter, said the public can call 03-55105811 for any aid and emergency assistance due to the floods in areas under its jurisdiction.

In Kelantan, there are 311 flood victims (104 families) as of noon today, from 378 people (127 families) in the morning and there are at two PPS in Pasir Mas, namely at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Tok Deh and SK Gual Periok.

In Pahang, the JKM Info Bencana application reported that 16,303 people were still at 114 PPS in six districts, namely Bentong, Temerloh, Bera, Maran, Kuantan and Pekan at noon. This morning, there were 16,579 victims at the PPS.

According to the secretariat for the State Disaster Management Committee. nine roads in Pahang are closed to traffic at several locations, among them are Jalan Kuala Lumpur-Maran in Maran, Jalan Temerloh-Jerantut (Temerloh), Jalan Sungai Lembing (Kuantan) and Jalan Kuantan-Segamat (Pekan).

In Negeri Sembilan, based on the JKM Info Bencana application, the number of flood evacuees has dropped to 83 people (26 families) at three PPS, from 128 people (37 families) in the morning.

In Malacca, State Civil Defence Force (APM) director Lt Col (PA) Cuthbert John Martin Quadra the number of flood victims remained at 26, involving eight families, at the PPS at Sekolah Kebangsaan Penghulu Benteng in Jasin.

-Bernama